Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. T.J. Oshie tied the game with 14.2 seconds left. Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana’s second goal of the game inside the final minute. Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller's game-winner. The Capitals became the seventh team in NHL history to win after trailing by two inside the final minute.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the ninth-ranked North Carolina State women beat Virginia 80-60. Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points and Grace Hunter scored 10 for the Wolfpack. N.C. State improved to 14-0, matching the second-best start in program history. Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead Virginia. Dominique Toussaint had 15 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost four straight and six of seven. N.C. State never trailed and stretched its lead to 38-23 with a 13-2 run in the second quarter.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi made all eight of his shots from field and had a career-high 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat George Washington 71-66 in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener. Bobby Planutis' jump shot with 11:10 remaining broke a tie score at 43 and the Bonnies never trailed again. George Washington never got closer than within 53-52 when Amir Harris' made a basket with 6:39 left. Kyle Lofton had 17 points and eight assists for Saint Bonaventure. Jamison Battle scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonials. Maceo Jack and Harris each scored 11 points.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sa'eed Nelson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and American beat Boston University 67-63. Jacob Boonyasith's 3-pointer with 10:13 remaining gave the Eagles a 44-42 lead and they never trailed again. American finished 10 of 26 from (38.5%) from 3-point range and distributed 15 assists on 23-made field goals. Jamir Harris had 19 points for American. Javante McCoy had 17 points for the Terriers, whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Alex Vilarino scored 13 points and Walter Whyte 12. The Terriers missed 10 free throws (17 of 27).