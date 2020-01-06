Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. T.J. Oshie tied the game with 14.2 seconds left. Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana’s second goal of the game inside the final minute. Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller's game-winner. The Capitals became the seventh team in NHL history to win after trailing by two inside the final minute.