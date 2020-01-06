Gavin Grimm ACLU Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gavin Grimm, the transgender man who made national headlines for suing the Gloucester County School Board over the board’s transgender bathroom policy, announced today on Twitter that he’s now an American Civil Liberties Union director.
In 2014, the Gloucester County School Board enacted a policy requiring transgender students to use private bathrooms corresponding with their biological gender.
Grimm sued the school board in 2015 while he was still enrolled at Gloucester High School.
The U-S District court for the Eastern District of Virginia sided with Grimm in 2018 saying the bathroom policy violated Grimm’s constitutional rights.
