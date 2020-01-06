Forecast: Watching rain to snow on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is dry and mild, but Tuesday will bring rain potentially mixed with snow.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with midday scattered showers. Rain changes to snow,, mainly northwest of Richmond. Accumulation looks to be minimal in RVA but 1″ is possible in our NW Counties like Louisa and Fluvanna. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. Temperatures drop through the afternoon into the mid 30s.. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with above average temperatures and an isolated shower possible. Lows in the lower 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.