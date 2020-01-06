First Alert: A little snow possible Tuesday, especially northwest of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will only be a minor system, but a little snow is possible on Tuesday especially to the northwest of Richmond.
The precipitation will begin to arrive late Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. as a mix of rain and snow to the west of Richmond.
The most likely locations to see snow will be areas from Farmville to Cumberland County, Buckingham County, Fluvanna County, Albemarle County, Orange County, and Louisa County.
Farther south and east for areas including the Richmond metro, this is looking like a mainly rain event with potentially a few snowflakes mixed in.
By Noon on Tuesday, the rain/snow line is likely to extend from Farmville to Louisa, with snow northwest of this line and rain to the southeast.
Areas north and west of Farmville to Louisa may receive a coating (half an inch) of snow on grassy areas, with wet roads expected across the entire NBC12 viewing area.
Stay tuned for updates from the NBC12 weather team as the details of the forecast become clearer. Now is a great time to download the NBC12 weather app to stay informed of any potential snow throughout the rest of the winter.
