Fire forces family of 4 out of home

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire & EMS were called to a house fire at the 300 block of S 13th Avenue, at approximately 6:10 p.m.
One person was home at the time and escaped the flames, before Hopewell Fire arrived. Hopewell Fire says a family of four lives in the home.
The family dog did not survive. Emergency crews located the dog inside the home and performed CPR, but were unable to save it.
Hopewell Fire controlled the fire in 30 minutes. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating the fire.
