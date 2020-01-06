Car carrier strikes I-95 overpass busting sewage line in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A car carrier truck hit an overpass on I-95 in Henrico Sunday night, busting a water line.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Dumbarton Road.
The truck clipped the water main underneath the bridge, damaging it and causing a leak, state police said. The truck was not at the scene when troopers arrived.
VDOT is unable to shut off the water because it’s a main sewage line. Crews are waiting for the city of Richmond to come out and repair the lines.
