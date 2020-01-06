Car carrier strikes I-95 overpass busting sewage line in Henrico

Water was gushing from an I-95 overpass after being hit by a car carrier. (Source: NBC12)
By Michael Pegram | January 6, 2020 at 12:56 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 3:07 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A car carrier truck hit an overpass on I-95 in Henrico Sunday night, busting a water line.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Dumbarton Road.

The truck clipped the water main underneath the bridge, damaging it and causing a leak, state police said. The truck was not at the scene when troopers arrived.

VDOT is unable to shut off the water because it’s a main sewage line. Crews are waiting for the city of Richmond to come out and repair the lines.

