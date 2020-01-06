Being cheap isn’t always the answer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sometimes trying to spend less—can actually cost you more, in the long run. Let’s start with your mattress.
A cheap one won’t provide you with a good night’s sleep, which could set you up for a host of medical issues, and affect things like work performance. You spend a third of your life sleeping, so make sure you have a quality mattress.
Same goes for shoes. Cheap ones may not give you the right foot support, which could set you up for painful and lasting damage to your feet and back. Spare yourself the future doctor’s visits by investing in good shoes.
And while it’s good to shop around for contractors, plumbers and electricians—don’t make the price the most important criteria. Someone with good reviews who costs a little more—could be more cost-effective than having to get shoddy work fixed.
Taking a chance on something cheap won’t do too much damage to your budget, but if you’re buying something you’ll live with for months or years--spending on quality is a smart idea.
