Augusta Co. deputy charged with reckless driving after crashing car responding to a call

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WHSV) - Several Augusta County deputies responded to the Sheetz Gas Station on Stuarts Draft Highway just after midnight on Sunday, for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at another Sheetz customer.
While responding to this incident, one of the deputies was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road when he failed to negotiate a curve on Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.
Deputy Michael Stogdale's vehicle went off-road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by Fire Department personnel.
He was transported to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad to be treated for his injuries.
Stogdale was in stable condition upon arrival, and he was released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.
The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and Stogdale was subsequently charged with reckless driving.
The sheriff acknowledged that excessive speed was the reason for this crash.
“The deputy is alive by the grace of God, the Augusta County Sheriff’sOffice is extremely grateful that no one was killed in this incident,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all first-responders who assisted in this incident and the rescue efforts:
- Augusta County Emergency Communications Center
- Augusta County Fire Rescue- Stuarts Draft Fire Department
- Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad
- Virginia State Police
- Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Augusta Health
