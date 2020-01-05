Virginia deputy crashes responding to call, charged with reckless driving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County deputies responded to the Sheetz Gas Station on Stuarts Draft Highway just after midnight on Sunday, for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at another Sheetz customer.
While responding to this incident, one of the deputies was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road while driving on Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.
The deputy’s vehicle went off-road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by Fire Department personnel.
He was transported to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad to be treated for his injuries.
The deputy involved was in stable condition upon arrival, and he was released from the hospital after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.
Virginia State Police investigated the crash, and the deputy was subsequently charged with reckless driving.
The sheriff acknowledged that excessive speed was the reason for this crash.
“The deputy is alive by the grace of God, the Augusta County Sheriff’sOffice is extremely grateful that no one was killed in this incident,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.
