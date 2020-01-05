Officals investigating Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a building.
Officials arrived at the 9600 block of Morley Road just before Noon.
Firefighters determined that the fire started in the attic, but was extinguished before firefighter arrived.
One person was checked for smoke inhalation, but there were no other reported injuries and the family is not displaced at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
