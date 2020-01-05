Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Coppin State

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 64 percent of Coppin State's scoring this year and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Norfolk State, Steven Whitley, Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Norfolk State scoring.