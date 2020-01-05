Masked suspect robs Chesterfield Aldi using gun with laser sight

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 5, 2020 at 12:13 AM EST - Updated January 5 at 12:16 AM

Chesterfield Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Aldi grocery store off Harper Green Way, just before 9 p.m., Saturday.

Police say a masked man walked into the store, pulled out his gun, which had a laser sight attached, and demanded money. The handgun was silver and brown.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say no one was injured.

He’s described as a white man in his 20′s, about 6′2″, wearing a dark colored, long-sleeved top, jeans, and grey or black sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 tips app.

