Man wanted for posing as a police officer in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating a man allegedly posing as a police officer.
A Virginia man, William Jacob Mills, is wanted in Lynchburg for pretending to be a police officer.
Mills is wanted on one charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lynchburg Police Department asks anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Mills to call 911 or 434-847-1602.
Lynchburg police ask anyone with information about this case to call Officer Williams at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
