Local restaurant in Shockoe Bottom holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday afternoon a local restaurant owner held a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in response to the Christmas Day quadruple shooting.
The shootings resulted in the killing of 37-year-old Kenneth Lawson in addition to injuring three others, two of them critically.
Raysean Edwards is the owner of Wing Bar where the shooting took place. Edwards says he wants to help turn a tragic situation into one of positive change.
“We want to actually get involved with the community and people from all communities, northside, southside east-end west- end we want to bring everybody as a whole and just make it work. We have to,” said Edwards.
Not only has Edwards partnered with local organizations like United Communities Against Crime but local business owners have also worked to make the event possible.
Edwards said a portion of the revenue made from Saturday’s event will be used to help the victims of the shooting and their families as they recover.
The Richmond Police Department (RPD) also needs the community’s help. RPD reports they haven’t received concrete information despite there reportedly being many witnesses to the shooting. Lieutenant Faith Flippo voiced those concerns during a press meeting Friday.
“We know they were there and we need some people to come forward," said Flippo. "This is something that is just imperative. This was Christmas morning, four families are dealing with all of this and nobody has taken the time to really give us some substantial information.”
The event started at 3 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
