Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD
Virginia man gets life in prison for girlfriend's death
RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who admitted to killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in what prosecutors said was a fit of jealous rage has been sentenced to life in prison. Marquie Brandon Williams pleaded guilty last year to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny in the April 2018 shooting death of Lisa Henderson of Appomattox. He was sentenced Friday. The News & Advance reports a judge imposed the life sentence Friday after testimony from investigators and members of Henderson’s family.
OFFICER SHOT-VIRGINIA
Man who killed state police agent accused in jail attack
WARSAW, Va. (AP) — A Richmond man convicted of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police special agent has been accused of attacking another inmate while in custody. Ted Hull is superintendent of the Northern Neck Regional Jail. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch for a story published Friday that Travis Aaron Ball is accused of using a shank to stab another inmate in December. A prosecutor will determine whether criminal charges are warranted. Ball was sentenced in 2018 to 36 years in prison for the fatal shooting of special agent Michael Walter, who had been patrolling a public housing complex in Richmond.
MCDONALD'S SHOOTING
Police: Shooting at Virginia McDonald's injures 2 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in central Virginia are searching for a man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald's restaurant. Lynchburg police say the incident Friday night began as an altercation in the drive-through window. Police said in a news release Saturday morning that Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke was a customer. The news release says after the altercation began, Overstreet parked his vehicle, entered the restaurant and shot two workers. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. An investigation was ongoing.
GROWING UP DIGITAL-VIRTUAL PHYSICAL EDUCATION
Gym class without the gym? With technology, it's catching on
For students whose tests and textbooks have migrated to screens, technology as gym equipment may have been only a matter of time. At West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, students can take gym class without the gym, and on their own time. They wear fitness trackers to monitor their progress. Supporters say virtual PE keeps students active while freeing up more time for electives. It's not clear how many schools are embracing the trend, which comes with some cautions, including the privacy of student data. And some worry that students exercising on their own may miss out on important social concepts such as teamwork.
BC-VA-NORTHAM PRIORITIES
Northam proposes sweeping criminal justice reforms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is promising sweeping changes to the state's criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items, and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver's licenses are suspended. Northam, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Richmond Friday that he's backing an overhaul of the state's criminal justice reform that he said would make it more “equitable" and “compassionate.” The 2020 legislative session starts next week. Democrats are set to have complete control of the state house starting next week for the first time in more than two decades.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Lawsuit: Pentagon withholding info from veterans' advocates
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group says the Pentagon has stopped releasing information that helps former service members to contest a dishonorable discharge. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Virginia by the National Veterans Legal Services Program. It says the Defense Department has been breaking the law since April. The group says it lacks access to decisions made by military review boards. The boards grant or deny requests to change a veteran's discharge status. Veterans’ lawyers study those decisions in hopes of building successful arguments for their clients. The lawsuit comes at a time of growing recognition that less-than-honorable discharges can stem from behaviors brought on by post-traumatic stress.
INVESTMENT FRAUD-FOOTBALL PLAYER
Ex-football player gets prison in $10M investor fraud scheme
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia football player convicted of engaging in a $10 million investment fraud scheme has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. Merrill Robertson Jr., of Chesterfield, was convicted in October of charges including mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. departed Friday from sentencing guidelines that called for Robertson to get a prison term ranging from 20 to 24 years. Prosecutors say Robertson and a co-conspirator, Sherman Carl Vaughn, fraudulently obtained over $10 million from more than 60 investors and spent much of the money on personal expenses.
AP-VA-HIGHWAY SHOOTING
Police: Driver shot on I-77 in Virginia
ROCKY GAP, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car. WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning on I-77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries. State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun. The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia. The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.