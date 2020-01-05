Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points and Braxton Key also had 18 as No. 19 Virginia dominated with defense in a 65-39 victory against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 of his points in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime. Landers Nolley II scored 18 for the Hokies. He had their last 15 in the first half but did not score again until a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining.