Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and Troy Brown added 25 and a career-high 14 rebounds in the Washington Wizards' 128-114 victory over the Denver on Nuggets. After Denver took a 101-99 lead with 9:33 left on Mason Plumlee's dunk, the Wizards scored the next 11 with the run eventually reaching 19-2 for a 118-103 lead with 4:48 remaining. Smith scored 11 points in that stretch, capping the surge with a 3-pointer. Jamal Murray scored all 39 of his points after the first quarter for Denver, and Nikola Jokic had with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets have lost two of three on their five-game trip.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form with a 75-59 rout of cold-shooting Indiana. Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins, who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall. An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers. Devonte Green led Indiana with 18 points and center Joey Brunk had nine points and 10 rebounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points and Braxton Key also had 18 as No. 19 Virginia dominated with defense in a 65-39 victory against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 of his points in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime. Landers Nolley II scored 18 for the Hokies. He had their last 15 in the first half but did not score again until a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (AP) — The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday. Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled Bieniemy's interview in Kansas City. Later, Mara, Gettleman and Abrams met with Martindale in Baltimore.