Henrico Police currently investigating stabbing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently investigating a stabbing that left one person injured.
Police initially responded to reports of a shooting at 2:27 p.m. on the 800 block of Stonemeadow Dr and Telegraph Run Ln.
After further investigation, police found the victim suffering from a stabbing.
The victim is an adult female in her 20′s and was taken to hospital; the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
Henrico Police are urging the public to avoid the area and expect associated disruptions. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.