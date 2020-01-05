5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
A turnpike spokesman tells The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed the deaths in the early Sunday crash.
State police report that 60 were injured with the victims ranging from 7 to 52 years old. Their conditions are not considered life threatening.
State Police spokesman Stephen Limani described the crash as a “chain-reaction” involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.
The bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati, Ohio.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it dispatched a team of more than a dozen to investigate. Officials say it’s too early to determine if weather was a factor.
The crash has closed the turnpike for an 86-mile stretch.
