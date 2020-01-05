Cards from around the world pour in for cancer patient

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia cancer patient says her faith in humanity has been restored after she received thousands of pieces of mail from around the world this holiday season.
The Free Lance-Star reports 61-year-old Jean Lee hoped a few cards would help as she battled the depression of ongoing treatments.
So, the Stafford County woman posted a request on Facebook, asking people to tell her about their lives and hometowns.
That led to a segment on a Washington TV station, and her story continued to spread. Lee received a package from Antarctica, a scarf from England, coffee from Hawaii and even a package from inmates in Tennessee.
