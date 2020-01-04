Virginia man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s death

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who admitted to killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in what prosecutors said was a fit of jealous rage has been sentenced to life in prison.
Marquie Brandon Williams pleaded guilty last year to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny in the April 2018 shooting death of Lisa Henderson of Appomattox.
Williams was sentenced Friday.
News outlets report a judge imposed the life sentence Friday after testimony from investigators and members of Henderson’s family.
