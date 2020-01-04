2 Va. McDonald’s employees allegedly shot by angry customer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A man from Virginia is on the run after police say he shot employees at a Lynchburg McDonald’s.
Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke is wanted after police say he shot two employees at a McDonald’s on Wards Rd. Friday night.
Overstreet left in a 2005 Red Mazda SUV with Virginia Tag "URS-7076."
The suspect is wanted and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A couple, who identified themselves as the parents of a McDonald’s employee, told local news outlets that their daughter witnessed a man become angry in the drive-thru of the restaurant before entering the building and shooting the employees.
There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
