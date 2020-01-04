Missing Fairfax County couple found safe

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The missing Fairfax County couple has been found safe. Preston and Delores S. Pierce were found safe by Virginia State Police.
The Virginia State Police had issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for the missing couple.
Police were initially looking for 88-year old Delores S. Pierce, a black female, height 5′ 1,″ weight 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black and gray hair.
They were also looking for 94-year-old Preston C. Pierce, a black male, height 5′ 11,″ weight 175 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.
The couple was initially seen traveling together in a 2011, blue Ford Fusion with Virginia registration, XFV-9359.
Delores and Preston both suffer from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.
