Richmond Police identify victim killed in Richmond hotel room

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified the victim in the homicide in a hotel room on Chamberlayne Avenue.
The victim has been identified as William O. Hurt, 29, of East Brookland Park Boulevard.
At approximately 7:06 a.m., officers were called to a hotel in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found Hurt down and unresponsive in a hotel room. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
