Petersburg Police investigate early morning shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 4, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated January 4 at 5:08 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday.

Petersburg Police were called to the area of Sixth Street and Accomack Street on reports of a person down.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound laying on the ground.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. If anyone was in the area, saw or heard anything, please contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

