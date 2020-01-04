Petersburg Police investigate early morning shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday.
Petersburg Police were called to the area of Sixth Street and Accomack Street on reports of a person down.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound laying on the ground.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information. If anyone was in the area, saw or heard anything, please contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
