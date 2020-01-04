Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BC-VA-NORTHAM PRIORITIES
Northam proposes sweeping criminal justice reforms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is promising sweeping changes to the state's criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items, and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver's licenses are suspended. Northam, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Richmond Friday that he's backing an overhaul of the state's criminal justice reform that he said would make it more “equitable" and “compassionate.” The 2020 legislative session starts next week. Democrats are set to have complete control of the state house starting next week for the first time in more than two decades.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Lawsuit: Pentagon withholding info from veterans' advocates
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group says the Pentagon has stopped releasing information that helps former service members to contest a dishonorable discharge. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Virginia by the National Veterans Legal Services Program. It says the Defense Department has been breaking the law since April. The group says it lacks access to decisions made by military review boards. The boards grant or deny requests to change a veteran's discharge status. Veterans’ lawyers study those decisions in hopes of building successful arguments for their clients. The lawsuit comes at a time of growing recognition that less-than-honorable discharges can stem from behaviors brought on by post-traumatic stress.
INVESTMENT FRAUD-FOOTBALL PLAYER
Ex-football player gets prison in $10M investor fraud scheme
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia football player convicted of engaging in a $10 million investment fraud scheme has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. Merrill Robertson Jr., of Chesterfield, was convicted in October of charges including mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. departed Friday from sentencing guidelines that called for Robertson to get a prison term ranging from 20 to 24 years. Prosecutors say Robertson and a co-conspirator, Sherman Carl Vaughn, fraudulently obtained over $10 million from more than 60 investors and spent much of the money on personal expenses.
AP-VA-HIGHWAY SHOOTING
Police: Driver shot on I-77 in Virginia
ROCKY GAP, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car. WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning on I-77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries. State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun. The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia. The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.
AP-VA-CAT WOUNDED-ARROW
Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a cat has been wounded after being shot by an arrow. The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company. The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs. Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said it was not the first animal they've seen that has been shot with a bow and arrow.
LEGISLATURE-TRANSPARENCY
Group calls for more transparency in Virginia legislature
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A watchdog group is calling on the Virginia legislature to increase its transparency. Lawmakers faced criticism from Transparency Virginia in 2015. The group of advocacy organizations said many bills died without record of a vote. The legislature has since decided to stream committee hearings live and archive what took place. Transparency Virginia sent House and Senate leaders a letter in December calling for more changes. The group proposed allowing the public to watch subcommittee hearings online. It also wants to ensure bills aren't dying without a recorded vote. The group also asked that substitute bills be quickly posted on the state's website.
FATAL DOUBLE SHOOTING
Man accused of shooting brothers, killing 1, arrested
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an arrest has been made in the shooting of two brothers that left one of the men dead. Fairfax County police say the suspect was identified and located in Maryland. He's accused of shooting a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old. The older brother was found dead inside a home in Mount Vernon. The younger brother was found outside with a gunshot wound. Police say the younger brother is expected to survive. Police say the suspect will be extradited back to Virginia. He's currently in custody in Prince George's County, Maryland.
REAGAN AIRPORT-LOADED GUN
Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. WTOP-FM reports the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man's carry-on bag on New Year's Day. A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned. Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man's identity wasn't immediately released. The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.