Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is promising sweeping changes to the state's criminal justice reforms that include decriminalizing marijuana, softening the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items, and reducing the number of Virginians whose driver's licenses are suspended. Northam, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Richmond Friday that he's backing an overhaul of the state's criminal justice reform that he said would make it more “equitable" and “compassionate.” The 2020 legislative session starts next week. Democrats are set to have complete control of the state house starting next week for the first time in more than two decades.