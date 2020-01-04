Herring reintroducing Legislation to protect Virginians from hate crimes and white supremacist violence

“For years I have watched as the number of hate crimes in Virginia and around the country rise and turn deadly all too often,” Attorney General Mark Herring, said. “My hate crimes and white supremacist violence bills have been bottled up in Republican-controlled committees for years, but this year, with a new General Assembly, we will pass this critical legislation. We have to send a message to the peddlers of hate that they are not welcome here and their hate and violence will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is time we give our law enforcement agencies the tools and help that they need to prevent these acts of hate and violence that threaten our communities. And above all, we need to make it clear to vulnerable communities that we stand with them and we will protect and care for them as valuable members of our Virginia family."