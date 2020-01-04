Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at 100 percent after battling the flu during the Baltimore Ravens' bye week. In his second year as a pro, Jackson ran for more than 1,200 yards, threw 36 touchdown passes and led the Ravens to the best record in the NFL. That performance earned him a place on The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Jackson says that's cool, but his top goal this season is to get the Ravens into the Super Bowl. Baltimore's first playoff game will be Jan. 11 against either Tennessee, Buffalo or Houston.