Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots and the Washington Capitals held off the Carolina Hurricanes for a 4-3 win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who had dropped two in a row. Washington led 4-1 early in the third period before Carolina rallied on power-play goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Dzingel. Samsonov stopped Warren Foegele late in the game to preserve the win. Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which dropped to 2-1-0 on its seven-game homestand.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 35 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 122-103 to snap a five-game losing streak. Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Portland. Washington's Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter for making contact with an official. Jordan McRae scored a season-high 35 points for Washington. The Wizards pulled to within seven points in the fourth quarter. Garrison Mathews added 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of five.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at 100 percent after battling the flu during the Baltimore Ravens' bye week. In his second year as a pro, Jackson ran for more than 1,200 yards, threw 36 touchdown passes and led the Ravens to the best record in the NFL. That performance earned him a place on The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Jackson says that's cool, but his top goal this season is to get the Ravens into the Super Bowl. Baltimore's first playoff game will be Jan. 11 against either Tennessee, Buffalo or Houston.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Romaro Gill had 17 points as Seton Hall beat Georgetown 78-62. Myles Cale added 16 points for the Pirates, while Myles Powell chipped in 15. Mac McClung led the Hoyas with 20 points. Six bench players were ejected late in the game after tempers flared.