Chesterfield officials investigating suspicious jacket in Gregory Pond

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a suspicious floating jacket in the Gregory Pond, located in Chesterfield off Hull Street.
Police received a call around 7:45 a.m. about a man overturned in a kayak at Gregory Pond.
The individual was initially pulled into safety before officials arrived, so there was no need for rescue.
Police believe the suspicious jacket may belong to the victim, who is recovering at Chippenham Hospital.
Chesterfield Police are searching the pond as a precaution.
