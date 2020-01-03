Woman robbed outside Chesterfield Wawa, suspect on the run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was robbed outside a Chesterfield County Wawa Thursday night and a suspect is on the run.
It happened at the store on the corner of Iron Bridge and Cogbill Roads around 9 p.m.
The woman was leaving the store when she “approached from behind by a man who grabbed her purse. After a brief struggle the suspect ran away with the victim’s items and an unknown amount of cash," police said in an email release.
No weapon was displayed and the woman was not hurt.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants, black hat, and unlaced dark colored work boots.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
