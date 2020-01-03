'We know they were there’: Police seek information on quadruple shooting that killed man on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are pleading for the public to come forward with any information regarding the quadruple shooting that left a man dead on Christmas.
Officers arrived on the scene just before 1 a.m on Dec. 25 and found Kenneth Lawson inside Wing Bar on E. Main Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people were also injured in the shooting.
“Two other persons were down outside of the bar and the fourth victim showed up to the hospital shortly after,” said RPD Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld.
A man and woman are still in the hospital fighting for their lives; the third survivor, a woman, has since been released.
However, Friday detectives said they had not received many tips despite the bar being at capacity that morning, with a line of customers outside waiting to get in the business.
"We know they were there and we need some people to come forward,” said RPD Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo. “This is something that is just imperative. This was Christmas morning, four families are dealing with all of this and nobody has taken the time to really give us some substantial information."
At the crime scene investigators were able to collect some evidence connected to the shooting but need more from the public.
“There’s definitely video that we’ve obtained,” Flippo said. “We’re always pursuing any other type of video. I can imagine there’s probably cell phone video that someone hasn’t shared with us yet.”
While there are three survivors in this case, detectives said they’d rather have a ton of information as opposed to none at all.
"I don’t want people thinking just because we have three surviving victims and one that’s deceased that we’re going to have all this information; We’re not,” Flippo added. “…It was a chaotic scene. We need to sort out exactly what happened - before, during, and after the shooting. People who were there at the time need to speak to our detectives and not just to reporters.”
Since the shooting, the Wing Bar’s liquor license has been temporarily suspended by Virginia ABC. The owner is fighting that decision.
Police are reminding witnesses that they can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used.
