Vigil held for man killed in Christmas day quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday dozens of people from the community and close family and friends gathered at the Anne Hardy Community Center to remember the life of 37-year-old Kenneth Lawson.
Those who were closest to Lawson called him by his nickname ‘Heavy.’ Mourners gathered with white balloons in hand and reflected over the life that Lawson lived and the memories they had with him.
“That man he always looked out for me every time he saw me, his smile is contagious,” said one mourner.
“God bless you Heavy because we’re going to miss you! So hurry up and put your angels on us too baby because we’re watching you and you’re going to watch over us," said another.
During the vigil, a bike was donated to Lawson’s step-granddaughter and money was donated to the family to help with funeral costs.
Lawson was fatally shot in a quadruple shooting Christmas day at the Wing Bar Restaurant in Shockoe Bottom. The Shooting happened after midnight on December 25, Three others were injured in that shooting two of them critical.
Lawson’s mother Vanessa Winckler echoed a plea that’s been said countless times, to stop the violence in Richmond. This time Winckler hopes her son’s death will be the catalyst to make real change.
“Put down the guns! This summer had a whole event out here! Stop the violence, cried Winckler. "That boy is just like his mama like I love my son y’all! And I don’t want anything to happen to any of his friends because you make the decision to go do something to somebody. You all don’t even know what you’re doing!”
The vigil concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony and balloon release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A Celebration of Life service will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. - the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle on Decatur Street in Richmond.
