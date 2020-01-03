Vigil being held for 89-year-old woman killed in Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A vigil is being held Friday afternoon for the 89-year-old woman who was hit and killed in Henrico on Dec. 27.
The incident happened along East Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road near the Mechanicsville Turnpike. Investigators are unsure when the incident occurred.
Police found an older woman, identified at Rosa Brown, on the sidewalk around 9 a.m. after they were called to the scene. Officers said she lived nearby where she was found.
The vigil will be held at 3801 Bolling Road, Richmond, VA 23223.
Police continue to search for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.