Two Stafford suspects arrested for illegally selling cigarettes

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects were arrested on Thursday by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for illegally selling cigarettes.
On Jan. 2 at approximately 3:50 a.m, deputies responded to the Wawa located at 72 Austin Park Drive after a citizen reported seeing suspicious activity.
The caller observed Denyal Duz, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia and Ari Botani, 34, of Arlington, Virginia, going back and forth between their vehicle and the store to purchase large quantities of cigarettes. Each time they entered the store they would change into different jackets.
Deputy Phillipsen located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the occupants at the Walmart located at 217 Garrisonville Road.
Duz and Botani have been taken into custody.
Numerous jackets, 225 cartons of cigarettes and stacks of cash worth $13,000 were in the vehicle.
The suspects were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of felony possession with intent to distribute tax-paid cigarettes and felony conspiracy.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.