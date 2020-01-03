’There’s still good people out here:’ man’s wallet returned with $2,500 after he loses it in Walmart lot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie man who lost $2,500 in a Walmart parking lot Christmas Eve said it's a miracle his money was returned to him.
“He drops his wallet outside in the parking lot. By that time, he didn’t realize he had dropped it, and he went on to have his automobile washed,” Gerald Fleming, the man’s father, said.
He said his son returned to the Walmart on Veterans, to see if it was still there.
"He went inside the store, and one of the associates inside the store in customer service told him that an elderly lady had returned his wallet, with $2,500 in it," Fleming said.
His son tried to find the woman who found it but was unsuccessful.
"We had just gotten paid. That was his pay period, along with money that he saved, you know what I'm saying? So of course, man. He said himself, he said man, had I lost it, I would've cried. The entire holidays I'd be crying," Fleming said.
The money could've easily ended up in the wrong hands.
"$2,500 at this time of the year would've made anyone's Christmas. For you to find it and return it, and not take a dollar out of it, wow. Awesome," Fleming said.
"That's a blessing. Could've easily turned the other way, but God is good, and God has blessed that man to be able to get his money back. So that's a true blessing, and everybody's not like that," Fateshia Fredericks said.
Many shoppers were glad to hear the heartwarming story.
"I worked here for two years, and they would have locked it up in their safe in the customer service office until they called the guy and given it back to him," Karen Delarocha said.
Delarocha said shes’ lost her wallet before, and could relate to the relief he felt
"I had something with my phone number on it, and they called me, and they asked me to meet them over there and they returned it," Delarocha said.
“I think it’s something that needs to be expressed and show that there’s still good people out here in this world,” Fleming said.
