RACC says it had 91% save rate in 2019
January 3, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control said it had a life-saving year at the shelter with a 91 percent save rate last year.

During 2019, RACC delivered care to a total of 3,480 animals regardless of health or behavior.

In total, 68 percent were adopted, 18 percent were returned to their owner, 5 percent were transferred to a rescue and only 9 percent were euthanized.

Donations made to the RACC Foundation also allowed for 678 animals to receive emergency or specialized care.

