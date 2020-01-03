RACC says it had 91% save rate in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control said it had a life-saving year at the shelter with a 91 percent save rate last year.
During 2019, RACC delivered care to a total of 3,480 animals regardless of health or behavior.
In total, 68 percent were adopted, 18 percent were returned to their owner, 5 percent were transferred to a rescue and only 9 percent were euthanized.
Donations made to the RACC Foundation also allowed for 678 animals to receive emergency or specialized care.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.