Police seek information on quadruple shooting that killed man on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the quadruple shooting that left a man dead on Christmas.
Officers arrived on the scene just before 1 a.m on Dec. 25 and found Kenneth Lawson inside Wing Bar suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people were also injured in the shooting.
“It was a chaotic scene,” said RPD Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo. “We need to sort out exactly what happened - before, during, and after the shooting. People who were there at the time need to speak to our detectives and not just to reporters.”
Police are reminding witnesses that they can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used.
