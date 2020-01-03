Police: Driver shot on I-77 in Virginia

ROCKY GAP, Va. - Police in Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car.
WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning on I-77 near Rocky Gap.
The wounded driver suffered serious injuries. State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63.
Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun.
The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia.
The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911.
He was taken to a hospital.
