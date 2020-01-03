Police charge 2 men with attempted murder after 2-year-old shot in head

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to a shooting that left a toddler in critical condition after being shot in the head.
Ara Donnell McLaughlin, Jr., 19 of Richmond, and Randy Onan Vaughan, Jr., 23 of Henrico, have been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Police responded around 6:04 p.m. on Dec. 10 to the 400 block of Winston Street for a report of a firearm violation. When officers arrived they said it was apparent shots had been fired.
“[Upon arrival the} officer could hear screaming from inside of the residence and upon entering observed what he described as “blood trailing all over the inside entrance"," an affidavit stated. “He was met by three small children who reiterated, “they shot my little nephew in the head” and that their grandmother took him to the hospital.”
Police said the child remains in the hospital.
