Petersburg man killed in fatal crash

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Charles City.
At approximately 4:20 a.m, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on John Tyler Memorial Highway.
Tramayne L. Wyatt, 35, of Petersburg, Virginia was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe and was traveling westbound on Route 5 when he ran off the road and struck a tree head-on.
Wyatt was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
An 18-year-old passenger was wearing his seat belt. He sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
Alcohol is being considered one of the factors of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
