One dead in Richmond County officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Richmond County.
Two Richmond County deputies and a Virginia State Trooper attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Derrick Elseth, Jr., 24, of Warsaw, Virginia in 1000 block of Finchs Hill Road on Jan. 1.
When they arrived, Elseth was hiding in the basement but police were let inside by another adult.
As the trooper and deputies entered the basement, Elseth was armed with a handgun. During the course of the encounter, Elseth was shot.
Elseth died at the scene.
The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
No law enforcement was injured during the incident.
