ODU looks to extend streak vs UAB

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan and Tyreek Scott-Grayson. Lovan is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Scott-Grayson is putting up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Monarchs have been anchored by Xavier Green and Jason Wade. Green has averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds while Wade has put up 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last five games. He's also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.