News to know for Jan. 3: Search for suspect who robbed woman; car crashes into home; police warn of thieves targeting cars with firearms inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Car Into Home
Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a home early Friday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on North Rowland Street, police said.
A building inspector was called after the driver knocked over one of the home’s pillars.
U.S. Kills Top Iranian General
The tension between the United States and Iran is escalating after the U.S. killed one of Iran’s top generals with a strike on Baghdad.
The strike comes after the Iranian-backed new year’s rioting at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Qassim Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport, along with a top official with Iran-backed militias.
The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran tweeted the attack was 'extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation," and that “the U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences.”
Woman Robbed at Wawa
A woman was robbed outside a Chesterfield County Wawa Thursday night and a suspect is on the run.
It happened at the store on the corner of Iron Bridge and Cogbill Roads around 9 p.m.
The woman was leaving the store when she “approached from behind by a man who grabbed her purse. After a brief struggle the suspect ran away with the victim’s items and an unknown amount of cash," police said in an email release.
Missing Woman
Richmond police are searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Christmas day.
Officers said Lena Wolfe’s family is concerned for her safety due to her mental health condition and previous issues with substance abuse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man Charged in Death
Virginia State Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting.
When they arrived, 69-year-old Lee Floyd Parker, Jr. was found dead inside a home. An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.
An investigation led to the arrest of Clinton Parker, 33. He’s currently charged with second-degree murder and is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police Warning
Richmond police are sending a message to gun owners - don’t leave guns accessible in your car. The warning comes as investigators are noticing many of the stolen guns they’ve confiscated are coming from cars that thieves have broken into.
Final Thought
“What we think, we become.” - Buddha
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.