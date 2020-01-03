New Zealand police: Atlanta woman among volcano victims

ATLANTA (AP) - Police have confirmed that an Atlanta area woman died after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand last month.
A Friday news release from New Zealand Police says 42-year-old Mayuari Singh was among the victims of the Dec. 9 eruption.
Authorities said last month that the death toll had risen to 19.
Authorities have said 47 people were visiting the tourist destination of White Island.
Many of those killed and injured were Australian tourists who had been traveling aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.
Among those hospitalized with injuries were American honeymooners Lauren Urey and Matthew Urey of Richmond, Virginia.
