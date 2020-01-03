Liberty looks to extend streak vs NJIT

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Zach Cooks is averaging 22.2 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is also a primary contributor, putting up 7.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Flames are led by Caleb Homesley, who is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.