Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-VA-HIGHWAY SHOOTING
Police: Driver shot on I-77 in Virginia
ROCKY GAP, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car. WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning on I-77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries. State police said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun. The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia. The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.
AP-VA-CAT WOUNDED-ARROW
Cat found in Virginia with arrow lodged in its shoulder
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a cat has been wounded after being shot by an arrow. The Danville Register & Bee reported Thursday that someone spotted the cat in the parking lot of a roofing company. The projectile had been lodged inches above the feline’s heart and lungs. Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said it was not the first animal they've seen that has been shot with a bow and arrow.
LEGISLATURE-TRANSPARENCY
Group calls for more transparency in Virginia legislature
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A watchdog group is calling on the Virginia legislature to increase its transparency. Lawmakers faced criticism from Transparency Virginia in 2015. The group of advocacy organizations said many bills died without record of a vote. The legislature has since decided to stream committee hearings live and archive what took place. Transparency Virginia sent House and Senate leaders a letter in December calling for more changes. The group proposed allowing the public to watch subcommittee hearings online. It also wants to ensure bills aren't dying without a recorded vote. The group also asked that substitute bills be quickly posted on the state's website.
FATAL DOUBLE SHOOTING
Man accused of shooting brothers, killing 1, arrested
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an arrest has been made in the shooting of two brothers that left one of the men dead. Fairfax County police say the suspect was identified and located in Maryland. He's accused of shooting a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old. The older brother was found dead inside a home in Mount Vernon. The younger brother was found outside with a gunshot wound. Police say the younger brother is expected to survive. Police say the suspect will be extradited back to Virginia. He's currently in custody in Prince George's County, Maryland.
REAGAN AIRPORT-LOADED GUN
Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. WTOP-FM reports the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man's carry-on bag on New Year's Day. A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned. Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man's identity wasn't immediately released. The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.
CHELSEA MANNING
UN official equates Chelsea Manning incarceration to torture
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A United Nations official says the continued incarceration of former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for her refusal to testify to a grand jury amounts to torture. The U.N.'s special rapporteur on torture released a letter Thursday to U.S. officials in support of Manning. Manning was subpoenaed last year to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. Manning says she opposes the grand jury system and won't testify. Prosecutors have said that Manning faces the same obligations as all citizens to comply with lawful subpoenas, and that she can end her jail term at any time by agreeing to testify.
TIMES-DISPATCH BUILDING SALE
Hotel operator buys The Times-Dispatch building in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A hotel operator has purchased The Times-Dispatch building in Virginia’s capital city, but the Richmond newspaper will remain in the downtown building under a long-term lease. The Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that its newsroom, advertising and administrative offices will be consolidated on one floor of the four-story building. A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which owns The Times-Dispatch and 29 other daily newspapers, sold the building to an entity tied to Shamin Hotels. The newspaper reports that court records show the building was acquired Monday for nearly $14.5 million.
AP-CASINO GAMBLING-VIRGINIA
All bets are on? Virginia weighs legalizing casinos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Casinos could be coming soon to Virginia, but a brawl over just how many, where they would go, and who would run them is on tap first. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Deep-pocketed and influential groups have spent heavily on campaign donations and hiring lobbyists to make sure they have a seat at the table when decisions are made.