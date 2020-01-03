Hotel operator buys The Times-Dispatch building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A hotel operator has purchased The Times-Dispatch building in Virginia’s capital city, but the Richmond newspaper will remain in the downtown building under a long-term lease.
The Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that its newsroom, advertising and administrative offices will be consolidated on one floor of the four-story building.
A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which owns The Times-Dispatch and 29 other daily newspapers, sold the building to an entity tied to Shamin Hotels.
The newspaper reports that court records show the building was acquired Monday for nearly $14.5 million.
