Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera has been introduced as the new coach of the Washington Redskins. Owner Dan Snyder says Rivera can bring a culture change to the organization, and that the new coach will be the team's sole voice. Snyder didn't take questions or detail how the team's football operations will be structured. Rivera said Snyder wanted a coach-centered organization. Rivera likes that, but he said that he also wanted a player-centered culture. Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers for nearly nine full seasons before he was fired in December. He has hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator with Washington.