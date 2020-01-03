Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera has been introduced as the new coach of the Washington Redskins. Owner Dan Snyder says Rivera can bring a culture change to the organization, and that the new coach will be the team's sole voice. Snyder didn't take questions or detail how the team's football operations will be structured. Rivera said Snyder wanted a coach-centered organization. Rivera likes that, but he said that he also wanted a player-centered culture. Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers for nearly nine full seasons before he was fired in December. He has hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator with Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator. The Redskins added the former head coach and defensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders one day after hiring Ron Rivera as head coach. In 2016 Del Rio guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record, marking the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2000. After a 25-23 record in three seasons he was replaced by Jon Gruden. The 56-year-old Del Rio was an ESPN analyst this season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were struggling with a 2-2 record in late September before winning 12 straight to reach the playoffs with the best record in the NFL. The Ravens have a first-round bye in the AFC before opening the postseason next Saturday night. Baltimore's winning streak came after coach John Harbaugh told the players “we're not a good football team right now.” The players renewed their commitment to winning and first-year general manager Eric DeCosta added several key parts to the defense. As a result, the Ravens are in position to win their third Super Bowl, the second under Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had a career-high 37 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Holy Cross 80-70 in a Patriot League opener. Isaiah Hart had 15 points for Loyola (Md.), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Cam Spencer added 11 points. Brent Holcombe had 10 rebounds for the hosts. Joe Pridgen had 26 points for the Crusaders, who have now lost six consecutive games. Drew Lowder added 17 points. Connor Niego had 10 points and 11 rebounds.