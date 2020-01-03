Group calls for more transparency in Virginia legislature

RICHMOND, Va. - A watchdog group is calling on the Virginia legislature to increase its transparency.
Lawmakers faced criticism from Transparency Virginia in 2015. The group of advocacy organizations said many bills died without record of a vote.
The legislature has since decided to stream committee hearings live and archive what took place.
Transparency Virginia sent House and Senate leaders a letter in December calling for more changes.
The group proposed allowing the public to watch subcommittee hearings online.
It also wants to ensure bills aren’t dying without a recorded vote.
The group also asked that substitute bills be quickly posted on the state’s website.
