Government officials hosting Hopewell Crime Summit

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Local government officials will be hosting the Hopewell Crime Summit to present an overview of crime statistics in Hopewell.
Officials will be soliciting input from local citizens, businesses, community leaders, faith-based leaders and partner agencies in an effort to combat recent increases in crime and criminal activity.
The summit will take place on Jan. 15 at Carter G. Woodson Middle School at 6:30 p.m.
Local government officials are committed to fighting all forms of crime and criminal activity and will always seek to improve its crime-fighting measures and safety and security service delivery.
