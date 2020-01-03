Driver killed in single-vehicle crash along Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Thursday evening.
Deputies were called just before 7 p.m. to the crash in the 5100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Gethsemane Court.
Officials said a four-door Subaru hatchback was heading east when it went off the right side of the road.
Evidence indicates the driver and only person inside, overcorrected the vehicle multiple times in a culvert while hitting multiple mailboxes.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
